Stanbic IBTC Bank Partners Lagos State on LIWAC

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, partnered with the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission to host its fifth edition of Lagos International Water and Sanitation Conference (LIWAC) 2024.

In a statement, IBTC noted that the summit would focus on innovative funding solutions for water and sanitation infrastructure in Africa’s largest metropolis.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of forming strategic international alliances. He explained how collaborations are instrumental in pooling resources, tapping into specialised expertise, and ensuring active community involvement. He added that these efforts are critical in driving significant improvements in the water and sanitation sector.

Sanwo-Olu noted that partnerships facilitate the sharing of knowledge and promote best practices.

Head Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Babatunde Akindele, highlighted the significance of this partnership.

He said “By collaborating with the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission for LIWAC 2024, we are leveraging our financial expertise to help tackle critical infrastructure challenges. This summit represents a crucial step towards developing sustainable funding models to transform Lagos’ water and sanitation landscape; boosting the state’s quality of life and economic activities.”

In a panel discussion titled, “Innovation Financing: Bridging the sector financing gap,” Patrick Eneh, Head of Acquisition and Specialised Sectors at Stanbic IBTC Bank, shared insights on the Bank’s relationship with Lagos State.

Senior Vice President of Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, Rotimi Teteye, highlighted the impact of a supportive regulatory environment on industry development and expansion.