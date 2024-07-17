Shettima: Collaboration Key to Solving Nation’s Nutrition Crisis

•Council on nutrition okays new measures to address food, health concerns

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chairman of the National Council on Nutrition (NCN), has called for active and proactive participation from all, including ministries, departments, agencies, development partners, and other stakeholders, to solve nutrition crisis.

This was as the council has approved new measures to combat malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria, in line with the President Bola Tinubu administration’s efforts to improve the nutritional status of all Nigerians.

Speaking during a meeting of the NCN held at the State House, Abuja, Shettima said: “Our dedication to this Council reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to improving the nutritional status of every Nigerian.”

Among the approved measures was the establishment of a national nutrition dashboard to be hosted by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and which will be uploaded on the website of the NCN.

This tool is intended to provide better oversight and coordination of nutrition-related initiatives across the country.

Making reference to the recently created Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit, which operates within the framework of the Presidential Economic Coordination Committee, Shettima said the Tinubu administration recognised the urgency of the food crises and is addressing its underlying causes with a view to developing more resilient and sustainable food systems in Nigeria.

Addressing participants at the meeting, the Vice President, who commended the efforts of all stakeholders in the nutrition space, assured development partners and other actors of federal government’s readiness to work with them.

“We are willing and ready to work with you for the good of the Nigerian nation. Let us forge ahead with optimism and resolve, knowing that together we are making substantial changes in the lives of our people. I extend my gratitude for your steadfast support and diligent efforts.

“Collaboration is paramount to our continued success in addressing national nutrition challenges, and I encourage active and proactive participation from all involved ministries and partners, as your contributions are essential to our progress.

“Together, through robust and dynamic collaboration, we can achieve significant advancements in our mission to improve nutritional outcomes for all citizens. All the ministers are willing to collaborate with each other, anchored on maturity, mutual trust and confidence.”