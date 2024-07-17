  • Wednesday, 17th July, 2024

NBRRI Begins Probe of Jos Building Collapse

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following the death of 22 students of Saints Academy, Jos in the aftermath of the collapse of its two-storey building on July 12, 2024, the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) has set up an investigative panel into the circumstances leading to the collapse.

Director General of NBRRI, Prof. Samson Duna told newsmen in Jos yesterday that the committee was s to determine the remote and immediate cause of the incident.

He said that the committee was comprised of seasoned professionals in the construction industry and is to be chaired by Prof. Frederick Job, from the Geology Department at the University of Jos.

Duna said: “In our usual manner and tradition in line with NBRRI mandate, NBRRI with the approval of Uche Nnaji, the minister of Innovation, Science and Technology has approved the constitution of building collapse investigation committee for Saints Academy, Busa Buji, Jos, led by Frederick Job a professor from Geology department university of Jos”.

He said that their task was to uncover the causes of the collapse and identify those responsible.

According to him, the investigation committee had begun its work by gathering evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses and experts, adding that their findings will be crucial in determining the cause of the collapse and with a timeline of one month to submit their report.

Duna added that the committee’s report will also outline measures to prevent future incidents, stressing that preliminary investigation revealed that the physical observation of the two-storey building looked distressed, the quantity of concrete was in doubt, while the slab reinforcement anchorage provided was inadequate.

He assured that the institute will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable, Duna noted that the incident at Saint Academy had also raised concerns about building standards in the country.

He emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of regulations and punishment for those who violate them to serve as a deterrent.

The NBRRI DG also explained that only qualified professionals should be involved in building projects to prevent such ugly incidents, urging stakeholders to prioritise safety and adhere to established guidelines In the construction industry.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.