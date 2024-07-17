NBRRI Begins Probe of Jos Building Collapse

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Following the death of 22 students of Saints Academy, Jos in the aftermath of the collapse of its two-storey building on July 12, 2024, the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) has set up an investigative panel into the circumstances leading to the collapse.

Director General of NBRRI, Prof. Samson Duna told newsmen in Jos yesterday that the committee was s to determine the remote and immediate cause of the incident.

He said that the committee was comprised of seasoned professionals in the construction industry and is to be chaired by Prof. Frederick Job, from the Geology Department at the University of Jos.

Duna said: “In our usual manner and tradition in line with NBRRI mandate, NBRRI with the approval of Uche Nnaji, the minister of Innovation, Science and Technology has approved the constitution of building collapse investigation committee for Saints Academy, Busa Buji, Jos, led by Frederick Job a professor from Geology department university of Jos”.

He said that their task was to uncover the causes of the collapse and identify those responsible.

According to him, the investigation committee had begun its work by gathering evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses and experts, adding that their findings will be crucial in determining the cause of the collapse and with a timeline of one month to submit their report.

Duna added that the committee’s report will also outline measures to prevent future incidents, stressing that preliminary investigation revealed that the physical observation of the two-storey building looked distressed, the quantity of concrete was in doubt, while the slab reinforcement anchorage provided was inadequate.

He assured that the institute will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable, Duna noted that the incident at Saint Academy had also raised concerns about building standards in the country.

He emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of regulations and punishment for those who violate them to serve as a deterrent.

The NBRRI DG also explained that only qualified professionals should be involved in building projects to prevent such ugly incidents, urging stakeholders to prioritise safety and adhere to established guidelines In the construction industry.