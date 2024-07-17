  • Wednesday, 17th July, 2024

Nasarawa Partners India’s Firm to Establish Tractor Maintainance Workshop

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has announced plans to partner India’s leading tractor and farm implement manufacturer, Mahindra, to set up a tractor maintenance workshop in the state.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, expressed the interest of the state government when he visited the company’s plant in Nagpur, India. 

At a meeting with top executives of Mahindra, the governor, who expressed confidence in the company’s capabilities, said setting up a tractor maintenance facility in Nasarawa State would have tremendous benefit. 

He also sought collaboration in the area of manpower development through training and re-training of young persons in a field he described as technical and technology driven.

He then toured the tractor facility for over two hours engaging with the technical staff and heads of the various departments. 

Sule carried out some quality testing, virtual painting and drove a tractor to have a feel of the 75 horsepower machine. 

At the end of the visit to Nagpur, Sule inspected departments and facilities at the GH Raisoni College of Engineering.

