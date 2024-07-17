IGCSE Results: Greensprings Student Emerges Overall Best in Nigeria 

The annual Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards ceremony, organised recently by the British Council in recognition of best-performing students and innovative schools, brought its flurry of excitement, as students and their parents had smiles on their faces in sheer joy and anticipation of what was about to unfold.

The event saw two Greensprings graduates, Oluwatobi Tobechukwu Michael Somorin and David Lotanna Ekenta-Ifeanyi, earn awards as Top in Country in Mathematics (without coursework) and Top in Country in Physical Education, respectively, in the 2023 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination.

The major highlight of the event was when Oluwatobi Tobechukwu Michael Somorin was further announced as the Overall Best Across Eight IGCSE Subjects in Nigeria for 2023.

In addition to students’ awards, Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, a British Council Partner School, was also honoured for its impactful contributions to best practice policies in Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, and Child Protection, as well as its efforts in promoting upward mobility for its employees.

The achievement marks the seventh consecutive year that Greensprings students have received Top in Country awards in various subjects such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Biology, Global Perspectives, Literature, French, and Drama etc.

In 2016 when the British Council launched the Cambridge Learner Awards, a Greensprings student, Honour Olatunji, was awarded Top in the World in Mathematics (without coursework).

Commending the achievements of the exceptional students, Greensprings School’s Deputy Director of Education, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo, said, “We are incredibly proud of our students’ outstanding accomplishments in the 2023 IGCSE results. This accomplishment highlights our school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the dedication of our students and educators who have supported them throughout their academic journey.

“We want to say a big congratulations to our extraordinary students and a big well done to their teachers for the role they played towards this wonderful achievement, and to sincerely thank their parents and everyone who contributed to their success,” Ojugo added.

The Cambridge IGCSE exam is an international exam taken by students aged 14 to 16-year-olds. The exam is administered at the final secondary school year of various International schools in Nigeria, with the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Education being the administrators.