Nigerian Legal Awards Rewards Lawyers for Work Ethic

The Nigerian Legal Awards said it will continue to reward hard work, high work ethics, and excellence even as it broadens its scope by creating more categories as the Awards get bigger. The founder of ESQ Training limited and organiser of the Nigerian Legal Awards, Lere Fashola disclosed this while speaking to journalists during the Award ceremony at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island Lagos. Mr Fashola who could not hide his excitement said:

“I am so excited each time we do this, I am always very excited seeing the support, and then seeing the extensive work that Lawyers do in supporting businesses in Nigeria. Like we’ve always said, the Award is set up to celebrate the important contribution of Lawyers to businesses’’. He further disclosed that with the Awards, his organisation is looking for Lawyers and law firms that make an impact in all aspects of Nigeria, especially in the commercial sector.

“We look at impact that Lawyers are making, especially the major commercial law firms in Nigeria. We want to look at their contributions beyond just being enablers of business or courtroom practitioners, to supporting and strengthening businesses in Nigeria. And, that is why for the Award, all the time, what we are looking at is impact and not the history of the firm. We are not looking at the size of the firm or the history of the firm, but the impact that they are making in the industry. Whether in the oil and gas sector, project finance, real estate, or intellectual property. Gone are the days when Lawyers were regarded as call centres. Now, we find that Lawyers are enablers of businesses. They are the partners to businesses, and it is to their credit that a lot of businesses are still staying afloat in this period of hyperinflation. So, we celebrate them, and seeing all the law firms and all the colourful outfits, it inspires me a lot’’.

Mr Fashola, also expressed his happiness over the 40 Under 40 Award, which recognises young Lawyers who are regarded as the future of the profession, because most of the past winners have gone on to display exceptional qualities as Lawyers.

“Most especially, even the 40 Under 40 Award, which recognises young Lawyers who are regarded as the future of the profession, the Award recognises exceptional young people who contribute exceptionally, and are seen as talents who, if well nurtured, will end up being some of the best Nigeria can offer the world.”

In her welcome address, Mrs Temitayo Samuel, the Co-Founder Esq. Training Limited, the organisers of the Nigerian Legal Award disclosed that: “These awards are more than just an athlete. They are a testament to the power of integrity and pursuit of excellence, and of unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism’’.

“Our mission here has always been to reward innovation, education, and tireless efforts of legal practitioners who play a pivotal role in our nation’s development. At the heart of the Nigerian Legal Award, is our commitment to transparency and integrity. We uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in every aspect of our selection process.’’

The Nigerian Legal Awards catalyse promoting excellence and professionalism, within our profession. By recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements, these awards inspire legal practitioners to continually strive for greatness and uphold the highest standards of integrity. Notable winners in this year’s awards include a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo SAN, who won the lifetime achievement award, and former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore, SAN, who got the Nigerian Legal Award in the field of Arbitration.

Young Lawyer Must Work Hard – Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, urged young Lawyers to work as hard, as they can, if they intend to get to the zenith of their profession, stressing in his message that the key is “Hard work, hard work, hard work”.

Chief Ojo SAN, who spoke to journalists after receiving his lifetime achievement award, said that Nigerian Lawyers have it within them to get to the very top of what they do, if they will face the reality and work as hard as they can. He added that: “What the certificates have given them, is an encouragement that the future can be bright. For those who work hard, they can also achieve great things. Speaking in the same vein, the former Mr Olasupo Shasore, SAN, who got the Nigerian Legal Award in the field of Arbitration, disclosed that Nigeria has some of the best Arbitrators in the world. “We have some of the best Arbitrators in Africa, in Nigeria. Without a doubt, the leading Arbitrators internationally.”

Mr Shasore SAN, further lamented the lack of basic standard facilities, as the major reason why Nigeria has not been able to position itself as an Arbitration hub in Africa.