Kwankwaso, Govs, Lawmakers, Others Converge on Abuja for Book Launch

A remarkable assembly of prominent Nigerian political and business figures, including former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, current Governors of Kano and Niger states, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Alhaji Muhammad Umar Bago, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, Chairman House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Founder/CEO, Chrome Group, Sir Emeka Offor, security expert and Founder/CEO, Sheiks &Bishops, Sir Chikwe Udensi, and other prominent Nigerians, will gather in Abuja for the launch of “The Inclined Leader: Rediscovering the principles for your personal development and growth’ authored by leadership expert and Publisher The New Narrative Newspaper, Mr. Kalu Okoronkwo.

The event scheduled to take place at the Yar’Adua Center Abuja tomorrow Wednesday July 17, 2024 will also have in attendance Minister of Housing, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa. Presiding Bishop, God First Ministry Inc, Bishop Isaac Idahosa; Senator Sani Hanga, and His Royal Highness Eze Nwosu Ibe Igbo1, Abuja, among other dignitaries drawn from the public and private sectors leadership.

The book, titled “The Inclined Leader: Rediscovering the principles for your personal development and growth, is a ground breaking book that delves into innovative leadership, strategies and practices.

Publisher/CEO The New Narrative Newspaper and Author of the book while fielding questions with journalists on the reason for the book, noted that everything resolves around leadership and only true leadership can shape our future as a nation.

“I am optimistic that The Inclined Leader will contribute immensely in transforming how we understand and practice leadership as a nation” Kalu said.

Senator Kwankwaso known for his transformative leadership in Kano State, wrote the foreword and will grace the occasion as chief guest of honour. The current Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf as chairman of the occasion will offer a unique perspective to the event.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, renowned for his vocal advocacy in the Senate, will be the keynote speaker.

This event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including policymakers, academics, civil society groups, and the media. It presents a unique opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and the celebration of intellectual contributions to Nigeria’s leadership discourse.