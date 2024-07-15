US Museum to Return Looted Bronzes to Oba of Benin Today

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A prominent Museum in United States of America has concluded plans to present looted Benin Bronzes to Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.



The move was contained a in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, who said the handover will take place at the Palace of the Oba on Monday, July 15, 2024.



According to the statement which was made available to journalists yesterday in Benin City, a delegation will present the artefacts which were looted from the Oba’s Palace more than 100 years ago.

The statement therefore, invited all defenders of Edo heritage and well-wishers of the royal father to the historic event, billed for 12 pm.