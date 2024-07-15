  • Monday, 15th July, 2024

Showlate Entertainment Seals Deal with Makiv Talentedkids

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Makiv Talentedkids, a renowned nonprofit organization committed to nurturing and showcasing young talents in Uganda, has officially entered a management agreement with Showlate Entertainment Limited. This strategic partnership is set to offer new opportunities for these gifted children and provide critical support for their families.

Emmanuel Solate, CEO of Showlate Entertainment Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He highlighted Showlate Entertainment Limited’s dedication to leveraging its extensive international network and partners to amplify the visibility and success of these young talents.

“Our goal is to provide these talented children with the platforms they need to shine globally. We are eager to support their growth and open doors to international recognition,” Solate said.

Founded by Ntwali Emmanuel, Makiv Talentedkids was born out of a desire to combat the pervasive issues of child abuse and the damaging effects of low self-esteem and mental health among Uganda’s youth.

Under this agreement, Showlate Entertainment Limited will oversee the development and management of Makiv Talentedkids’s promising young performers, and the unwavering commitment to make a tangible difference in the lives of Kampala’s most vulnerable children.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.