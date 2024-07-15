Showlate Entertainment Seals Deal with Makiv Talentedkids

Makiv Talentedkids, a renowned nonprofit organization committed to nurturing and showcasing young talents in Uganda, has officially entered a management agreement with Showlate Entertainment Limited. This strategic partnership is set to offer new opportunities for these gifted children and provide critical support for their families.

Emmanuel Solate, CEO of Showlate Entertainment Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He highlighted Showlate Entertainment Limited’s dedication to leveraging its extensive international network and partners to amplify the visibility and success of these young talents.

“Our goal is to provide these talented children with the platforms they need to shine globally. We are eager to support their growth and open doors to international recognition,” Solate said.

Founded by Ntwali Emmanuel, Makiv Talentedkids was born out of a desire to combat the pervasive issues of child abuse and the damaging effects of low self-esteem and mental health among Uganda’s youth.

Under this agreement, Showlate Entertainment Limited will oversee the development and management of Makiv Talentedkids’s promising young performers, and the unwavering commitment to make a tangible difference in the lives of Kampala’s most vulnerable children.