PDP Grabs All Local Govt Areas Seats in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Chairmen of the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State are to be inaugurated today, July 15, 2024 by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, after emerging victorious at the state local government election held on Saturday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 25 chairmanship positions in their respective council areas, the Chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIDEC), Dr Jerry Agbaike, declared at the commission’s headquarters in Asaba yesterday.

Comrade Vincent Ogheneruemu Oyibode, also of the PDP, had earlier emerged as the first Udu Local Government Area chairmanship candidate to be returned as unopposed and winner of his council election by DSIEC after his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart stepped down for him.

Addressing newsmen after the declaration of the results by the Local Government Area Returning Officers, the DSIEC chairman said that PDP won in 499 electoral wards, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) won in one ward in Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The election on Saturday was unprecedentedly peaceful despite the glaring voter apathy and delay in the supply of voting materials in most of the polling centres.

However, there were reports of withdrawal from the race by the chairmanship candidates of the APC in Warri South and Ughelli North Local Government Areas, alleging unfairness in the conduct of the exercise by the DSIEC.

Restriction of human and vehicular movement announced by the state Commissioner of Police, Abaniwanda Olufemi, was apparently not enforced as people generally went about their usual businesses between 8.00a.m and 3.00p.m when the restriction order was supposed to be in force.

Nonetheless, the governor will inaugurate the new local government council chairmen in Asaba, while the chairmen will subsequently swear in their respective successful councillors at a later date.