Kwara LG Polls:  APC Chieftain Warns against Repeating of ‘O To Ge’ Wildfire in 2027

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and former Public Relations Officer of the party in Kwara State, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, at the weekend warned the leadership of the party against the repeat of ‘O to Ge’ (enough is enough) wildfire in the 2027 general election.

Aro, who is a chairmanship aspirant of Offa Local Government Area of the state for September 21 local government election in the state, stated this in Ilorin in a statement on the sideline of the just concluded primaries of the party held across the 16 local government councils of the state

In the statement titled: ‘Avoid the Repeat of O To Ge in Kwara State’, Aro described “the just concluded primaries of the APC in the 16 local government councils, especially in Offa LGA as a sham” and therefore expressed complete outrage and disappointment at “the fraudulent exercise.”

According to the statement, “I am dismayed that the party’s selection committee could come out to use the shameful Offa exercise to justify their complicity in this monumental electoral fraud that swept across the state.”

This charade has ridiculed and betrayed the trust of our people.

“I want to make it crystal clear that no primary took place in Offa except in three wards where the people revolted which showed them the direction of Offa.

“The so-called stakeholders’ decision was the first salvo packaged by a known notorious political bandit.

“On that exercise there are thousand and one questions to be asked. Continued justification of that exercise will lead to more damning exposures that may tear the party apart.”

The statement noted that: “The recent primaries has exposed the systemic cleansing of seasoned and experienced politicians in the state.

“As the longest serving publicity secretary of APC of our party in the state and probably the last man standing if this shameful and mindless steps continues, the future of the party in Kwara State is dicey. “If the leadership of the party had heeded my repeated warnings and admonitions, we will not find ourselves in this political mess we find ourselves.

“As a key player in the Otoge revolution that swept across the state in 2019, I am dismayed by the repeat of the same mistakes that led to our collective struggle against leadership failure in Kwara State.”

The statement, therefore, called on the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to dissolve the state executives for obvious reasons ranging from corruption, incompetence, and complicity in matters that are capable of destroying the party.