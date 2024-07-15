Health Minister Pate to Inaugurate Zik Varsity Teaching Hospital Permanent Site

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, has disclosed that the Coordinating Minister for Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, would on Tuesday inaugurate the permanent site of the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Professor Joseph Ugboaja, disclosed this to journalists during a press conference at the weekend.

Ugboaja said that presently the establishment has moved from the old site which is located within the crowded Nnewi metropolis to a more expansive permanent site, also in Nnewi.



Speaking at the press conference, the CMD said: “The minister’s visit would mark the final relocation to the permanent site of the health institution which would also witness the commissioning of completed projects.

“The minister would join the management and staff of the hospital to celebrate the first anniversary of project commissioning by the presidency at the permanent site.



“We have moved all the clinical services to the permanent site. Administration including my office and ancillary services will be the last to be relocated.

“Clinical wards formerly run at the temporary site have been relocated to their respective buildings with a full complement of modern support facilities.”

He added that the hospital would utilize the visit to honour principal stakeholders in the establishment, and that the minister would preside over the event.

The stakeholders he said included those who have done projects in the hospital and supported its growth over the years.



They include; chairman of Ibeto Group, Dr. Cletus Ibeto; chairman of Chrome Group, Sir Emeka Offor; chairman of Oranto Group, Prince Arthur Eze, traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu and the senator representing Anambra South zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

He said all the awardees would have structures within the new site named after them.