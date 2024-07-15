FG Orders Investigation into Jos School Building Collapse, Pledges Decisive Action

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government at the weekend ordered an investigation into the collapse of the Saint Academy School building in the Busa Buji area of Plateau State, which claimed over 20 lives and injured tens of learners.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, in a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Mark Chieshe, directed the Plateau State Controller of the ministry to embark on an ‘immediate and comprehensive’ investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.



The minister described the collapse as yet another unfortunate tragedy for the nation due to the negligence and ‘unscrupulous behaviour’ of certain individuals during the construction process.

“Unfortunately, the issue of building collapse has once again reared its ugly head in our nation. This is unacceptable because every time something like this happens, there’s a mother or father who has lost a child, a child who has lost a parent, or an individual who has lost a sibling or friend.

“The cost of building collapse cannot be quantified because lives are involved. In this case, it was a school with students whose only offence was to leave their homes in search of knowledge. This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Dangiwa stated that a directive had been issued to the appropriate officials of the ministry to carry out a full-scale investigation into the incident, pledging that the probe will not go the way of others.



“I have directed an investigation, and we will get to the bottom of this. I want to assure Nigerians that this investigation will not go the same way as others in the past where nobody was prosecuted for wrongdoing.

“ We will ensure anyone found culpable faces the full weight of the law. I know that prosecution will not bring back those we have lost to this tragedy, but it will serve as a deterrent to others who may be involved in such practices,” he noted.

He quoted a statement by the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) as revealing that more than 40 students had been rescued from the rubble, with many of them still hospitalised in various health facilities in Jos.



“We will allow rescue operations to be concluded by NEMA, and we hope that we will not record any more casualties. I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of those whose lives were cut short by this unfortunate and preventable tragedy.

“ It is a national loss, and we share in their grief. For those in the hospital, our prayers and thoughts are with them, and we wish them a good recovery, while we charge the health personnel to rise to the occasion and save these precious lives,” he added.



Dangiwa further noted that while it may be difficult to rewrite the wrongs of the past, the ministry was committed to ensuring that the incidences of building collapse is prevented in the future by collaborating with relevant agencies to enforce building standards and regulations in the country.

He stated that this is evident in the strong warnings issued to developers of the ongoing ‘Renewed Hope Cities and Estates’ projects in the country, as well as control and monitoring mechanisms set up by the ministry.



“As a result of the complexity of the housing sector, the ministry has to collaborate with agencies of government to promote the enforcement of building codes.

“We will not relent in this commitment to ensure that Nigerians can sleep in their homes, work at their various places of business, or even learn in their schools with peace of mind knowing that the building will not collapse on them,” Dangiwa said.