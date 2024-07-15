Adesina: Nigeria Can’t Import Its Way Out of Food Insecurity, Knocks Border Opening



*Says massive food import policy depressing, undermines private investments in agriculture

Dike Onwuamaeze

President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has warned that Nigeria could not import its way out of food insecurity.

He, however, noted that the recent decision by the federal government to open Nigeria’s borders for massive food importation was depressing.

Adesina made this assertion on Saturday when he delivered a speech titled: “Food Security and Financial Sustainability in Africa: The Role of the Church,” to the Council of Anglican Provinces of Africa Retreat, in Abuja, Nigeria.



He said the food importation policy in Nigeria gave a distressing trumpet sound since Nigeria could not import its way out of food insecurity, warning that politicisation of food production would hurt Nigeria with potential risk of permanently destroying the country’s agriculture.

Adesina, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture between 2011 and 2015, said the resort to food importation cost him his excitement, and like Prophet Jeremiah, he was bent over in pain.



“My excitement was, however, short-lived. Nigeria’s recently announced policy to open its borders for massive food imports just to tackle short-term food price hikes, is depressing.

“It risks undermining all the hard work and private investments that have gone into Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

“Nigeria cannot rely on importing food to stabilise prices. Nigeria should be producing more food to stabilise food prices, while creating jobs and reducing foreign exchange spending, which will further help stabilise the Naira.



“I feel today like Prophet Jeremiah, who said, ‘I am bent over in pain. Oh, the torture in my heart! My heart is pounding inside of me. I cannot keep quiet because I have heard the trumpet.’



“The food importation policy in Nigeria gives a distressing trumpet sound. Nigeria cannot import its way out of food insecurity.

“Nigeria must not be turned into a food import-dependent nation. A nation that depends on others to feed itself is independent only in name. Nigeria must feed itself with pride.”

He concluded by saying, “The lesson is clear: exporting raw commodities is the door to poverty. The export of value-added commodities is the highway to wealth.”