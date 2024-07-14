Nigeria, Spain Strengthen Bilateral Ties on Air Surveillance, Security

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The federal government has strengthened bilateral ties with Spain on air surveillance and security capabilities.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director Press, Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, said the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led a high-powered Nigerian delegation to Spain, to discuss the contemporary airspace advancements.



The statement added that the surveillance and security capabilities could be achieved through cutting-edge dual-use technology, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to enhance air safety and security in Nigeria.

The statement disclosed that the three-day visit to Indra in Spain aimed to strengthen Nigeria’s air surveillance and security capabilities through cutting-edge dual-use technology.



It said the mission, titled “Air Surveillance for the Sovereignty, Security, and Safety of the Nigerian Airspace through Dual Use Technology (Civil and Military),” would further enhance Nigeria’s air surveillance capabilities, and ensure the safety of its airspace and borders.

According to the statement, a world leading technology and consulting company Indra, is the technological partner for the core business operations of its customers worldwide.



The delegation, the statement added, also toured Indra’s Headquarters, Simulator Factory and Academy, inspecting the latest security and safety equipment, including the Indra Defence facility.

The statement noted that there were also detailed presentations on the latest Air Traffic Control System (ACC APP TWR) Demo, Dual Project Scope Definition, Voice Communications System Demo, and a demonstration of Radar and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).



According to the statement, the strategic visit to Spain demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to advancing its air surveillance and security capabilities, aligning with global best practices.

The statement said the collaboration with Indra would yield significant benefits, including enhanced air safety, improved border security, and strengthened defence capabilities.