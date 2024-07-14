FG Orders Investigation into Jos School Building Collapse

*Governors express shock as Mutfwang orders closure of school, declares three days of mourning

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The federal government yesterday ordered an investigation into the collapse of the Saints Academy School’s building in the Busa Buji area of Plateau State, which claimed no fewer than 22 lives and injured several others on Friday.



This came as the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The governors also extended their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State ordered the closure of the school and declared three days of mourning in the state following the collapse of a building at Saints Academy that killed 22 students of the school.



Announcing the planned investigation, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, in a statement issued in Abuja by his spokesman, Mark Chieshe, directed the Plateau State Controller of the ministry to embark on an “immediate and comprehensive” investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

The minister described the collapse as yet another unfortunate tragedy for the nation due to the negligence and “unscrupulous behaviour”’ of certain individuals during the construction process.



“Unfortunately, the issue of building collapse has once again reared its ugly head in our nation. This is unacceptable because every time something like this happens, there’s a mother or father who has lost a child – a child who has lost a parent, or an individual who has lost a sibling or friend.

“The cost of building collapse cannot be quantified because lives are involved. In this case, it was a school with students whose only offence was to leave their homes in search of knowledge. This is totally unacceptable,” he said.



Dangiwa stated that a directive had been issued to the appropriate officials of the ministry to carry out a full-scale investigation into the incident, pledging that the probe would not go the way of others.



Meanwhile, Governor Muftwang has declared three days of mourning in the state.

The governor who visited the victims in the hospitals where they were receiving treatment, also visited the scene of the collapsed building and ordered immediate closure of the school.



He also ordered for an inquest into the cause of the incident.

As part of measures to prevent a repeat of the incident, the governor also ordered that quality tests be conducted for building structures of all private schools in the state.



Mutfwang also ordered immediate arrest of anyone engaged in mining activities within the city centre, stressing that illegal mining activities had compromised the foundations of many building structures in the state.



In a statement by the Chairman of NGF and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governors said they stand in solidarity with the people of Plateau State and the affected families during this difficult time.



“We commend the swift response of the rescue teams and the efforts of the state government in managing this crisis. As the state government continues to provide support and comfort to the affected families, the NGF is ready to support efforts to help mitigate the impact of this tragedy and prevent future occurrences.



“Safety in our schools is paramount, and we must take immediate steps to address any lapses. We are committed to supporting Plateau State in providing necessary assistance to the affected families. May the Almighty grant the families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with Governor Mutfwang, the Busa Buji community, and the entire Plateau State during this difficult times”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Musa Ashoms, in a statement said the three days of mourning was in response to the tragic loss of lives and injuries sustained by teachers and students in the incident.



He said: “During this time, all flags will be flown at half-mast to honour the victims of the school building collapse in Jos.”

He added that the governor warned that citizens should strictly follow building codes and ethics to prevent such tragedies.

The governor, he said, has also urged developers and property owners to submit their building plans to the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) for verification and revalidation, as part of the enforcement of Executive Order 003.

Ashoms confirmed that 154 people were brought out of the debris of the collapsed building, adding that 22 were confirmed dead.

Hospital reports have shown that no fewer than 81 victims have been discharged.

Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of Plateau Specialists’ Hospital, Dr Abel Izang disclosed this yesterday in an interview in Jos.

Izang said, “Out of the 39 patients hospitalised here on Friday, 23 have been discharged, while two were referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, due to spinal injuries,” assuring that the five patients still on admission were in stable condition.

Similarly, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Steve Anzaku said that out of the 55 hospitalised in his facility, 23 were discharged while those on admission were in stable condition.

The Public Relations Officer of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) hospital, Mrs Chioma Ofodille, stated that 23 out of the 32 patients brought to the facility had been discharged, while the remaining nine were also in stable condition.

Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr Josiah Njem said that the six victims of the collapsed building, hospitalised in the hospital with various injuries, were in stable condition.