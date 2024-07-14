Atiku, Abiodun, Musawa Celebrate Wole Soyinka at 90

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Agnes Ekebuike in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, have eulogised the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 90th birthday, which was held yesterday.



On Friday, President Bola Tinubu renamed the National Theatre in Lagos after the Nobel Laureate.

The art facility was re-christened the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

In a post via his official X handle yesterday, Atiku, who waxed lyrically, wrote: “To truly celebrate Prof. Wole Soyinka, you must set forth at dawn. But that would be after a Telephone Conversation. The man of Ake, despite all the Trials of Brother Jero, and at a prime age of 90, remains a virile hunter in our Forest of a Thousand Daemons.



“Neither death nor the King’s Horseman has stopped The Interpreter from his bountiful Kongi’s Harvest and the Chronicles of his happy life on Earth. Yet, The Man Lives, even in this Season of Anomy.

“Happy birthday and congratulations, Sir,” Atiku wrote.



On his part, Governor Abiodun described Soyinka as a literary icon and a voice for social justice and human rights, whose legacies straddle the entire world.

Abiodun, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, to mark Soyinka’s 90th birthday today, described the first African Nobel Laureate winner in Literature as “an icon, a literary giant, and a global ambassador of Nigeria.”



“His contributions to literature, theatre, and activism have left an indelible mark on the sand of history. Here’s to celebrate his remarkable achievements and wish him many more years of inspiration and impact,” the governor said.

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Musawa, also joined other Nigerians and the global community in celebrating Soyinka.

In a statement, the minister, who congratulated Soyinka on this remarkable milestone and his enduring legacy, also hailed the decision of the federal government to immortalise him by renaming the cultural landmark, the National Theatre, Lagos after him.



She said the milestone was a testament to his remarkable life, dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in literature, culture, and the arts.

Musawa added that Soyinka’s contributions to Nigeria and the world were immeasurable.



She noted that his writings had inspired generations, while his tireless advocacy for justice, equity, and human rights had left an indelible mark on the society.

“As we celebrate him today, we honour his legacy, creativity, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of our nation. His life’s work has been a beacon of hope, inspiring countless individuals to strive for greatness,” the minister said.