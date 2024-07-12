Stranded Nigerian Students in UK Get Relief After NIDCOM Intervention

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Stranded Nigerian students in the United Kingdom get relief as an amicable payment solution have been agreed to get their tuition fees paid.

No fewer than 60 Nigerian students were reportedly stopped from lectures by Teesside University and reported to the Home Office, and ordered to leave the UK for non-payment of tuition fees.

The students subsequently blamed the devaluation of the naira for their breach of visa sponsorship requirements.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced on Thursday at a press conference ahead of the 2024 National Diaspora Day Celebrations scheduled for July 25, in Abuja, that an amicable payment solution has been agreed on between school and the affected students following the intervention of NIDCOM.

Dabiri-Erewa, responding to a question on the Teesside University in the UK issue, said: “The university has come up with a more compassionate payment method. The students are going to pay their fees. It is not charity, but they have devised ways that can be a bit more convenient.

“For those who were almost done with payment and were told to leave, they agreed that they would pay their fees but would not receive their certificate until they complete their payment.”

The NiDCOM boss also mentioned that Teesside University was not the only institution affected; many other universities have Nigerian students facing similar issues.

She said: “We are working closely with the student organisations in the UK and the Nigerian Mission to address these challenges.”

Speaking on the forthcoming 2024 Diaspora Day celebration, Dabiri-Erewa said emphasis would be on Japa and its consequences, explaining that Japa must be done in a way that would be profitable and not done blindly.

The NIDCOM, while acknowledging the push factor, like economic instability, security concerns, and living standards, said the country should be looking at how to make gains out of migration.

She stressed the need for proper migration, saying irregular migration is not encouraged because of its consequences.

She noted that the theme for this year’s National Diaspora Day, “Japa Phenomena and its Implications for National Development,” reflected growing concerns over the demographics most affected by this migration – Nigeria’s youth.

According to her, “Factors such as economic instability, security concerns, and inadequate standard of living are ranked high among reasons for the exodus of Nigerians abroad.

“The consequence of this phenomenon is the decline of strong human resources because most of the Nigerians relocating are the youths. This in turn, makes a downward turn on labour and productivity in the country.”

Despite these challenges, Dabiri-Erewa called for a change in perspective, urging Nigerians to see the positive side of the situation.

She said: “We have to turn our lemons into lemonade. Today, we change the story by celebrating those vibrant Nigerians who are making positive impacts in the Diaspora and making the country very proud.

“Also, those who, while abroad, are contributing positively to national development.

The term ‘japa’, originating from the Yoruba words ‘ja’ and ‘pa’ meaning “to break free,” and has become Nigerian slang for relocating overseas in search of better opportunities.