Macaulay-Razaq Becomes CEO of Propel Sports 

Propel Sports Africa (PSA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Vince Macaulay-Razaq as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Basil Kabbani, the Chairman of Propel, foremost football broadcast streaming company, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Vince will be with me in Lagos to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and will have an opportunity to meet the Chairman, the Board members GTI and the Clubs Chairmen.

“We will seek to strengthen our relationship with Nigeria’s elite football league towards a more robust production in the coming season and to also explore how we can deploy our AI Camera capabilities to assist the clubs technically,“ Kabbani said.

Propel produced and streamed over 200 games live both in Nigeria and globally, a first for Nigeria and Africa, and promises more for the 24/25 season.

Macaulay-Razaq, the grandson of the late Herbert Macaulay, has the pulse of Nigeria running through his veins, and recognises the value to the country in showcasing the very best of Nigerian soccer to the world.

“Having the opportunity to assist in the globalisation of our country’s most popular sport is a real blessing, Propel Sports Africa intends to make the sport available to as many people as possible whilst also showing the immense talent we possess, I’m excited to meet the owners and share our vision,” he said in accepting the role.