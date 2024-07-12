  • Friday, 12th July, 2024

Macaulay-Razaq Becomes CEO of Propel Sports 

Sport | 1 hour ago

Propel Sports Africa (PSA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Vince Macaulay-Razaq as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Basil Kabbani, the Chairman of Propel, foremost football broadcast streaming company, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Vince will be with me in Lagos to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and will have an opportunity to meet the Chairman, the Board members GTI and the Clubs Chairmen.

“We will seek to strengthen our relationship with Nigeria’s elite football league towards a more robust production in the coming season and to also explore how we can deploy our AI Camera capabilities to assist the clubs technically,“ Kabbani said.

Propel produced and streamed over 200 games live both in Nigeria and globally, a first for Nigeria and Africa, and promises more for the 24/25 season.

Macaulay-Razaq, the grandson of the late Herbert Macaulay, has the pulse of Nigeria running through his veins, and recognises the value to the country in showcasing the very best of Nigerian soccer to the world.

“Having the opportunity to assist in the globalisation of our country’s most popular sport is a real blessing, Propel Sports Africa intends to make the sport available to as many people as possible whilst also showing the immense talent we possess, I’m excited to meet the owners and share our vision,” he said in accepting the role.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.