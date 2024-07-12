Keyamo to Lead Discussion at LAAC Annual Conference

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo will lead aviation agencies chief executive officers, key industry personalities and stakeholders at a discussion forum on how to liberate the aviation sector out of its current challenges.

The forum, the 28th edition of the Annual Conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) will take place on Friday, 26th of July at the Providence Hotel in Ikeja GRA.

A statement confirming his participation noted that the LAAC conference, the leading discussion platform in the Nigeria aviation sector would afford the Minister the opportunity to listen to stakeholders’ inputs and garner resources from them in his desire to return the sector to the path of glory.

According to Keyamo, “Stakeholders remains a key component of my desire to reposition the aviation sector onto its enviable path where the industry can stand shoulder high with others on the global stage. I am aware that past recommendations from the LAAC Annual Conference have helped shape the course of the development of the sector positively.

“I have no doubt the deliberations and solutions proffer at the 2024 edition by the array of seasoned experts and stakeholders at this year’s edition will make my job as the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development a simple task”

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the Organising Committee, Chinedu Eze and Albinus Chiedu respectively, noted that the event would be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of CITA Group, Dr. Thomas Ogungbangbe while a former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Captain Hamisu Yadudu will moderate the sessions.

The duo further said a former Rector of Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria, Capt Samuel Caulcrick and the Second Vice President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Dr. Alex Nwuba would also be speaking at the conference.