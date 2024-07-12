Erelu Abiola Dosumu to Mark 50th Years Coronation Anniversary

Preparations are in top gear to mark the 50th anniversary of the installation of Her Royal Highness Abiola Dosumu as the Erelu of Lagos. She was installed in 1974. According to a statement personally signed by the revered traditional title holder and culture enthusiast, series of events have been lined up to mark the milestone from July 28 this year and would run for a year.

The Erelu stated that the event would not just be a personal milestone for her but a validation and testament to the enduring cultural values of Lagos which she has been a custodian and promoter in the last 50 years.

“This milestone represents not only a personal achievement for me, but also a testament to the enduring tradition and values that have shaped our kingdom for generations. That is why I want to use this milestone for further promote the rich cultural heritage of Lagos State but also promote literary works concerning her rich history and also empower our people,” she said.

The Erelu added that activities lined for the commemoration and the celebration of the historic occasions include: cultural displays, traditional performances, community gathering; all of which would serve to highlight the rich heritage and customs that define our kingdom.

She explained further that there would also be “production and launch of major literary works on Lagos State and cultural display of our rich cultural heritage, significant of this is our Kereku Festival, which is Erelu Kuti’s yearly event to usher in buoyancy in seafood, commerce, prosperity and peace in Lagos State.”

She added that the events would be a year-long one but would kick off with cultural displays and traditional performances at the Erelu Yeye Oodua Cultural Centre in Ikoyi.

She disclosed that the Centre is in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), to organise the conference and symposium aspect of the celebration.

Part of the programme would also be the formal unveiling of the Centre’s Adire Empowerment Programme as well as the Centre’s line of Adire collection which would be a special epochal event to mark the 50th coronation anniversary of the Erelu who is also the Proprietress and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre.

The Erelu, has therefore called on corporate organisations like banks, multi-nationals, public institutions and other well-meaning Nigerians to partner with the Centre to ensure that the event would be a memorable one.

“The event is sure to help increase their brand visibility and recognition and help their brand awareness among their patrons. The event will also link their brands to the events’ values and also help demonstrate their brands’ commitment to cultural development and community growth,” the Erelu explained.

The Erelu Yeye Oodua Cultural Centre was inaugurated in December last year in a ceremony attended by dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi. The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also well represented and many Lagos white cap chiefs were also in attendance.