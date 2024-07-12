Draw Ceremony for 1XBET Cup 2024 to Hold July 24 in Lagos

The draw ceremony for the 2024 edition of the 1XBET Community Football Tournament has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Isaac John, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to tournament Coordinator and CEO of Match International Ltd, Waidi Akanni, teams to participate in the draw will be the 20 teams that will emerge from the tournament elimination series to hold between the 15th and 19th of July simultaneously at the Legacy and NIS pitches inside the National Stadium complex.

The tournament proper is expected to start from August 5th till September 18, 2024.

Waidi Akanni who was a Super Eagles player before hanging his boots, told the over 160 clubs that applied to be part of this edition following the massive success recorded in the first edition last year that, 1 XBET Cup 2024 organisers were overwhelmed with the massive response.

“The response of grassroots teams to this tournament this year was unprecedented. It is a testament to the passion and dedication of clubs to be part of a well-planned and executed football tournament.

“Regrettably, due to this unprecedented number of entries, we had to make the difficult decision to select a limited number of clubs for the main championship. Please teams should know that this decision was not made lightly. We understand the disappointment it may have caused those who have prepared very well to be part of this football extravaganza at the grassroots, “

The 1XBet Cup 2024 Director however gave teams not to play in the main draw, there were rooms for them in the future and even friendly games during the tournament.