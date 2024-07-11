2024 NIMET Flood Alert: Bayelsa Govt to Identify More Higher Grounds for Makeshift Camps

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Against the backdrop of the 2024 flood warning issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Bayelsa State Government has directed its directorate for flood and erosion control to begin the process of identifying more higher grounds for flood relief camps across the state.

Government has also directed the directorate to identify structures built on natural canals within the Yenagoa metropolis for possible demolition to check flooding during downpours and in the major flood season.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the directives Tuesday at a meeting with the Director-General and the directors of the Bayelsa State Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control (BYSDFEC) and local government chairmen and their rural development authorities (RDA) counterparts in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor said identifying and building camp grounds were part of proactive measures the state government is taking to mitigate the effects of any massive flooding as predicted by NIMET.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo however urged the directorate to liaise with the local government and RDA chairmen to quickly establish more relief camps close to flood-prone communities to spare rural dwellers the troubling of moving to Yenagoa, the state capital.

He also stressed the need for the ministry of environment and other relevant agencies to intensify the ongoing efforts in opening up canals and waterways for unimpeded water flow.

The deputy governor who frowned on the practice of building houses and other structures across natural water canals, especially in the state capital, assured that the present administration was poised to implement the state Physical Planning and Development Act 2000.

He, therefore, directed the Flood Control Directorate to earmark such structures for possible demolition to save residents of Yenagoa from the menace of incessant flash floods.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Bayelsa Directorate for Flood and Erosion Control, Surveyor Walson Omuso, said efforts were underway to identify additional higher grounds for the flood relief camps in preparation for the huge flood as predicted by NIMET.

Surveyor Omuso appealed to the local government chairmen and their RDA counterparts to collaborate with the directorate to ensure that measures being taken by the state government succeed in alleviating the suffering of the people in the event of any serious flooding experience in the state.