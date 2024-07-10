RCCG’s Pen Cinema Parish Refurbishes Vetland School’s ICT Lab

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s social responsibility programmes, the Pen Cinema Parish donated five new computers to the ICT lab of Vetland Junior Grammar School.

The effort also saw the church refurbishing and upgrading its existing nine computers and distributing over 500 raw rice packs to residents of Agege area of Lagos.

The Pastor-in-Charge of Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso, said governments at all levels must be supported.

“With today’s gestures to our host community, we want to thank them for all their support, and to the students, we implore them to leverage the facilities because we believe in their future,” said Oyitso.

Oyitso added, “With the distribution of raw rice packs and refurbishing and upgrading of the Vetland Junior Grammar School ICT lab with computers, we are contributing to support the government in our own capacity. We believe by upgrading the existing nine and donation of five brand new computers will help the good work the government is doing in the school.”

The Tutor-General/ Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Education District I, Mr. Bashir Adebowale, commended the church, saying that government alone cannot do everything.

But over the last years in Lagos State we have seen budgetary allocation to education increased tremendously under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he stated.