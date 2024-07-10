NDLEA Smashes Major Drug Cartel, Arrest Leader in Imo

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A major drug cartel behind the production and distribution of deadly psychoactive substance, methamphetamine, popularly called ‘mkpuru mmiri’, has been smashed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), as the leader of the syndicate, a 42-year-old Chikaodi Mbonu, is arrested with his associate in his mansion in his Umuomi village, Uzogba-Ezenomi autonomous community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Tuesday said the cartel with operational bases in Imo and Rivers state became a target of the NDLEA following intelligence indicating it is responsible for the distribution of substantial quantity of methamphetamine in South East, South South and other parts of the country.

Babafemi said after weeks of surveillance, officers of a special operations unit of the agency last Friday, tracked and traced the drug lord to his village mansion in Imo state where he was caught with a member of his cartel, Chibuike Ofoegbu, 34, with different quantities of methamphetamine, its precursor chemicals, a pump action gun and cartridges.

Babafemi while disclosing the exhibits recovered from the house to include: 419.99 grammes of methamphetamine; 750 grammes of iodine, a precursor chemical for meth; 500 grammes of sodium bicarbonate, a precursor chemical for meth; two electronic weighing scales and a pump action gun with four cartridges, noted that the operatives moved swiftly to another of Mbonu’s hideout located at 11 Redemption Avenue, Port Harcourt, Rivers state where they recovered additional exhibits: 750 grammes of processed sodium bicarbonate; 170 grammes of plain sodium bicarbonate and 75 grammes of meth.

The spokesman said another raid in the home of one of Mbonu’s associates, Odoemenam Chinedu, currently at large, at Njaba local government area, Imo state, led to the recovery of another pump action gun with 25 cartridges, among other items.

He said: “While the kingpin cools his heels in custody, two of his mansions in Imo state have been marked for possible forfeiture to the federal government.”

Babafemi said Mbonu had escaped from South Africa where he lived for years and mastered the art of cooking methamphetamine after he came under investigation for drug dealings, adding that upon his return to Nigeria, he continued the criminal trade by setting up clandestine laboratories in remote villages to shield his nefarious activities.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the successful taking down of the meth syndicate, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men involved in the multi-pronged operation, stating that the manner the interdiction was carried out should send a strong signal to other cartels that there’s no hiding place for them in any part of the country.