Trouble Brews in Plateau Community over Selection of  Monarch

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Concerned stakeholders in Bashar chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area have warned that the community could erupt into serious trouble if urgent actions are not taken to correct the injustices meted out to the community in which Alh Abdullahi Idris was imposed on them as the new Rekna of Bashar.

Addressing the press in Jos, the stakeholders, led by Shehu Mujahid Abubakar, observed that proper procedure was not followed as the person selected was not from the royal family.

Abubakar said: “In September 2022, the Rekna of Bashar position became vacant. Following tradition, a new Rekna should have been chosen from the ruling family through a proper selection process involving the kingmakers.

“The Plateau State Government, under the leadership of former Governor Simon Bako Lalong established a committee to oversee the selection process according to established rules and regulations, but the then Local Government Chairman, Dr. Ado Abubakar Buba interfered with the process.”

He said Buba bypassed protocol by inviting the kingmakers to his office and holding meetings with some of them under pressure. “This action contradicts the Plateau State Chieftaincy Laws.”

Abubakar alleged that the chairman’s interference led to the postponement of selection process from December 2 to December 13, 2022, adding that the exercise was further marred by the kidnap of four out of five kingmakers believed to have been masterminded by Buba and his associates, presumably to influence the selection outcome.

He added that despite the abduction, a selection process was held in the absence of the kidnapped kingmakers under the watch of the former council chairman.

“A formal letter of complaint outlining these irregularities was submitted to the former governor, Simon Bako Lalong. However, due to his alleged political affiliation with the former chairman and the preferred candidate, the complaint was ignored.

“We also have reason to believe that the incumbent Rekna, Alh. Abdullahi Idris, is still employed by the federal government while holding the position of Rekna. This violates the rules, as an individual cannot hold two government positions at the same time”, the stakeholders lamented.

Calling on the incumbent Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to intervene, the stakeholders said the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the review committee should also join in investigating the complaints arising from the irregularities in order to avert imminent crisis in the chiefdom.