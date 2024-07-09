FG’s Directive: Top Housing Ministry Officials Sign Performance Contract

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Top officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development have taken turns to sign performance contracts in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to that effect for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi said the occasion marked a pivotal moment in institutionalising performance management system in the ministry.

He described performance management system as the foundation of the ongoing reform in the Federal Civil Service, stressing that as he signed the contract with Directors and Heads of Departments of the ministry, it was in alignment with national priorities and aspirations to ensure that the ministry remains among the leading ones.

“This is a demonstration of excellence and I will urge you to remain consistent in this professional posture and dedication to duty…This ministry has been given a mandate to drive pillar five of the presidential priorities focusing on transportation and infrastructure as enablers of growth.

“This is one of the three components that formed the framework for the development of the Ministerial Performance Management System Plan (MPMS) through which your departmental performance contracts were developed,” he added.

With the ongoing programmes in the housing sector, he said the initiatives were not mere constructions of bricks and mortar; but represent a commitment to improving the quality of life for every Nigerian, ensuring access to affordable housing and essential amenities.

According to him, their performance translates into the ministry’s performance, explaining that if they perform well, the ministry will also do well.

“If you contribute your quota based on the weights attributed to your departments excellently well, you are boosting the ministry’s chances to do well and serve Nigerians better.

“You and your departments should not be the reason why the ministry will score low and fail to deliver on critical projects meant to address critical issues that can enable growth of other sectors of the economy,” he told the top officials.