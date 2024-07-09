FG: Stakeholders’ Engagement Crucial to Success of Nigeria’s Energy Sector

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella has advocated for more stakeholders’ engagement and collaboration for the success of the energy sector in Nigeria.

He made the call in his closing remarks at the just concluded 2024 NOG Energy Week Strategic Conference held in Abuja.

According to the permanent secretary, the collaborations were essential for driving innovation, addressing challenges, and achieving the country’s energy objectives.

“We must continue to foster strong partnerships between the government, private sector, academia, and civil society,” a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry quoted him as saying.

While acknowledging that the global energy landscape is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, Ella posited that: “For Nigeria, this transition presents both opportunities and challenges. We must embrace renewable energy while ensuring that our oil and gas resources are utilised efficiently and responsibly”

On the craving for more investments in the energy sector, he emphasised the need to create an enabling environment characterised by transparent policies, regulatory certainty, and fiscal incentives as key ingredients to attracting and sustaining such investments.

The permanent secretary added that the Nigerian government was committed to fostering public-private partnerships and ensuring that the investment climate is conducive to both local and international investors.

He therefore stressed the need to remain steadfast in the commitment to environmental sustainability.