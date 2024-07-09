DUNCAN MIGHTY AND HIS GROUP READY TO SHOWCASE THEIR CULTURAL PERFORMANCES IN THE US

The Duncan Mighty Live in US Tour is a musical performance that integrates the diverse traditional Ikwerre traditions into a captivating show poised to enchant global audiences during their forthcoming U.S. tour. Led by the soul-stirring vocals of Duncan Okechukwu, aka Duncan Mighty, also known as Wene Mighty, the group includes Charles Ogbonna, Onyedikachi Nkemakolam, Ismail Sunday Lawal, Michael Jacobs, and Kelechi Nkemakolam.

This collective of gifted vocalists and support singers celebrates diversity by merging traditional melodies with contemporary beats. Recent performances in Port Harcourt showcased their unique fusion, incorporating traditional dance recitals to create an enchanting visual experience. With Duncan’s commanding voice at the forefront, the group navigates a spectrum of emotions, from exuberant praise to contemplative worship, crafting a multi-dimensional sonic journey.

Rooted in Ikwerre highlife traditions, the Duncan Mighty Live show boldly integrates modern sounds, blending Highlife and other genres. With growing anticipation for their U.S. tour, the Duncan Mighty performance aims to deliver this enriching cultural event to a global audience, demonstrating the seamless fusion of tradition and modernity in music.

The tour, produced by Raging Bull Entertainment, will feature performances in various cities including New York, Washington DC, Philly and Atlanta, promising a harmonious convergence of traditional and contemporary musical expressions.