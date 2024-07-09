9,110 Lawyers to Attend 2024 NBA Annual General Conference

A total of 9,110 Lawyers have so far registered to attend the 2024 NBA Annual General Conference (AGC), billed for Lagos according to the Nigerian Bar Association. This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Charles Ajiboye, the NBA National Assistant Publicity Secretary, made available to press men last Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Ajiboye, the number of registered delegates had increased to 9,110 as of July 1, and 3,074 Lawyers registered in June, a development some Lawyers attributed to harsh economic realities in the country.

Ajiboye expressed delight at the increased number of delegates, which he described as a good omen for the AGC.

“We are thrilled to share the latest updates on the 2024 AGC of the NBA, happening at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, from August 23 to 28, 2024.

“As of July 1, we had an impressive 9,110 members registered for the Conference. Young Lawyers between one and seven years post-call have shown remarkable interest, with 2,306 registered.”

“Lawyers of 2012 Year of Call are leading with 639 registered delegates, and Senior Advocates of Nigeria have shown strong involvement with 188 registered members of the Inner Bar”, he said.

He noted that the Bar had recorded a single-day registration of 1,354 members, adding that Branch registration helped with the figures.

According to him, the Abuja Branch has 1,669 delegates, followed by the Lagos Branch with 1,628 delegates, and notable registrations from Port Harcourt with 542, Ikeja 453, and Ibadan 255.

“This overwhelming response, is a testament to our collective dedication to professional development and networking within the legal community”, he said.

The theme for the 2024 conference is: “Pressing Forward; A National Posture for Rebuilding Nigeria”. It is billed to run from August 23 to 28, and the Keynote Speaker is Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Oweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.