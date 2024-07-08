LG Electronics Donates Solar-powered Borehole to Lagos Community

Raheem Akingbolu

LG Electronics has provided a solar-powered borehole to the Abule Osun community in Lagos as part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR.

The company said the project, which was the second similar project in Nigeria, shows its commitment to addressing the pressing issue of access to clean drinking water in local areas.

According to LG, “The solar water pumping system reaches a depth of 120m and has a pumping capacity of around 40m3 per day, equipped with advanced treatment technology to guarantee safe drinking water.

“Moreover, a 3000-liter tank ensures a continuous 24-hour water supply for the residents of Abule Osun, significantly improving their daily lives.

“By harnessing solar energy, this borehole not only ensures access to quality water but also plays a crucial role in mitigating the spread of waterborne diseases, thereby fostering better health and well-being within the community.”

Managing Director of LG Electronics, Mr. Hyoung Ji Sub, said: “We are proud to contribute to the development of the Abule Osun community. Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and we are committed to doing our part to ensure that communities like Abule Osun have access to this basic necessity.

“We have already given a community in Abuja a solar powered borehole, and here today we are doing the same. I am assuring Nigerians that before the end of this year, we will give as many as possible to several communities both in Lagos and other states of the federation.

Also, Manager of Electronic maker, Fouani Nigeria Limited Factory, Mr. Mohammed Fouani (Jnr), said: “the donation of the solar-powered borehole is a key component of LG Electronics’ ongoing endeavors to support sustainable development and enhance the well-being of individuals in Nigeria.