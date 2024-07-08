Insecurity :Ododo  Vows Not Make Kogi Safe Haven for Criminal Elements

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure safety of lives and property in Kogi State, Governor Usman Ododo, has vowed not make the state a resting home for the criminal elements.

The governor made this pledge while distributing security equipment to the 1,050 local hunters under the Kogi State Vigilance Services across the 21 Local government areas of the State.

He restated his administration’s commitment to provide adequate security, stressing that as a responsible government, there must be adequate security of lives and property of its citizens.

Ododo noted that it is the primary duty of the government to protect the lives and property of the people of Kogi State, adding if “we fail to protect our state, nobody will protect it for us.”

He tasks the local hunters to collaborate with other security agents to flush out all the criminal elements in the state.

The governor commended the engagement of the local hunters during the recent rescue operations of the students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) , Osara for their gallant efforts.

According to him, sequel to the approval by the Kogi State House of Assembly to recruit 1,050 hunters across the 21 local government areas of the State, there is a need to equip them with working tools to enable perform their duty optimally.

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the citizens. If we do not protect ourselves, nobody will do it for us. Wipe out all criminal elements from the state,” Ododo urged the hunters.

While speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, stated that the move by the state government to fortify security architecture is in tandem with the Inspector General of Police’s policy on community policy, streaming there is the need for synergy between the various security agencies in the state to fight insurgency.

The CP therefore, called for the integration of all the security agencies in the state, a trading that by the time we integrated those who knew the terrain would always lead the combined team to an operation.

He noted that by the time they are fused, there would always be a smooth and excellent operation enhanced forth.