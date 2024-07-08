Factional NNPP NEC Affirms Six Months Suspension of Governor Yusuf, Kwankwaso’s Expulsion

*Announces dissolution of Ahmed’s NWC

*Kano chairman urges Tinubu to fix Nigeria before things get out of hand

*Says Bayero’s Yoruba bloodline fuelling Kano emirate crisis

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of factional New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has affirmed the six months suspension of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and the expulsion of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party.

The resolution of the party was contained in a communique issued yesterday and jointly signed by Umar Jibril and Omolara Johnson, following the NEC meeting held on May 27.



NNPP stated that the decision of its Board of Trustees to call to order the erring national officers of the party was in accordance with the constitution of the party.

The party also announced the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mr. Ajuji Ahmed and Mr. Dipo Olayokun as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

It said in the communique, “The appointment of Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major and Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday as the National Chairman and National Secretary was confirmed and unanimously adopted.



“The recommendations of the Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) and the Conflict Resolution Committee (CRC) on the Continuation of the six months’ suspension of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and expulsion of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were unanimously affirmed.

“The constitutional provision and recognition of the office of the founder of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was reiterated and a vote of confidence was unanimously passed on the founder – Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Antebonam.

“That Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should as a matter of urgency update the record of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to reflect the emergence of the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major as National Chairman and Comrade Oginni Olapos Sunday as the National Secretary.”



The party said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be supported with all necessary information and documents on the petition against Kwankwaso, Kawu, Ajuji, Buba Galadima, Olayokun, and the defunct NWC on the N2.5 billion nomination fees and camping fund fraud.

NNPP stated that its 2022 constitution as amended remained sacrosanct with the flag and logo of the party.

It stressed that the national headquarters of NNPP was situated at Will and Plaza, Wuse Zone 4 Abuja, saying no other parallel office shall be in operation as the national headquarters.



In a related development, NNPP urged President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, address the country’s economic a

d security challenges to prevent their escalation.

Kano State Chairman of the party, Hashimu Dungurawa, disclosed this on Sunday in Kano during a press conference in his office.

Dungurawa also criticised the president for allegedly channelling his energy to fuelling the lingering emirate tussle in the state, instead of focusing attention on fixing insecurity and the economy.

He stated, “It’s a reminder to Mr. President that the country’s future is at stake, and collective efforts are needed to address myriad of problems bedevilling the nation.



“This is a passionate plea for change to fix our ailing nation before things get out of hand, you should know this is also a collective heartfelt cry to address the country’s pressing issues before they spiral out of control.”

Dungurawa lamented how the prices of things, especially food items, skyrocketed beyond the reach of the common man, immediately after Tinubu assumed office May 2023.

On the lingering emirate crisis in Kano State, the NNPP state chairman frowned on Tinubu’s perceived stance, saying his seeming laxity would surely work against his second term mission in 2027.

Dungurawa stated, “We are worried about the militarisation of Kano by the president because the emirate crises is giving him bad name while allowing those who are the henchmen in the tussle to roam about freely.”

He told the president, “Your perceived stance on the ongoing Kano emirate tussles would surely work against you in 2027 because if you think you can use it to gain ground in Kano, when the chips are down, you will realise your mistakes.

“If the president thinks he will use a few of his kinsmen in Kano, and benefit from the Bayero’s Yoruba lineage to continue to keep the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, in the state, let him wait for 2027, we will show him that those people will not help him.”

Dungurawa appealed to Tinubu to do all he could to bring an end to the emirate debacle by ensuring that the deposed emir was taken away from Kano.