AFD launches 3 pillars strategic partnership with Nigeria

Having made humongous sustainable impacts in the last 15 years in Nigeria with investment estimated to worth about N5.5 trillion (3.3 billion euros) in over 57 projects, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group has unveiled a renewed strategy for the next decade.

According to Mr. Xavier Muron, AFD’s Country Director in Nigeria during the group 15th anniversary held at Wells Calton Hotel in Abuja yesterday, “The three pillars underpin this renewed partnership on promoting low-carbon and resilient infrastructure, supporting youth employability and developing quality jobs and; contributing to the improvement of governance to promote social cohesion and human rights.”

He said, “100% of AFD’s future projects will be socially inclusive and aligned with the Paris Agreement. AFD will work hand-in-hand with other Development Partners to better coordinate and maximize its impact for the benefits of Nigerians.

The AFD Director emphasized that “It is a great source of pride for the entire AFD team to have traveled these 15 years alongside Nigerians. This exciting journey continues for the next 15 years, and far beyond, with maturity and renewed enthusiasm and motivation”

Supporting Nigeria’s shift to green economy, digital innovation, the Acting French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jean-Francois Hasperue, reiterated France’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s green industrial vision, particularly in climate action, sustainable development, and job creation.

“We aim to create more stable jobs for the new generations entering the workforce. Nigeria is also rapidly emerging as a key player in the digital economy, and we are proud to see more and more French and Nigerian people wanting to engage in joint projects,” he said.