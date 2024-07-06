Misha Travels Refutes Allegation of Financial Wrongdoing By Kaduna State Assembly

Misha Travels Limited has described as false the allegation of financial misdealing levelled against it by the Kaduna State Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating activities of the previous administration in the state.

The company stated this in a statement signed by its Director, A. O. Abubakar, obtained yesterday.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that Misha Travels Ltd. has been mentioned in recent news reports regarding the Kaduna State Assembly ad-hoc committee investigation into the previous administration. Specifically, these reports cite our company in relation to alleged financial misdealing involving the Kaduna State Government.

“We categorically state that these reports are entirely false. Misha Travels Ltd. has not engaged in any misdealings with any entity, including the previous Kaduna State administration. The reports erroneously reference our company. This would have been easily resolved had the State Assembly reached out to us for clarification before making such false claims public.”

It noted that given the nature of its business—international travel—and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) rules it abides by, Misha Travels maintains immaculate records of all transactions and issuances.

“We have furnished the State Assembly with these details to help clear this matter once and for all. Misha Travels LTD is deeply concerned about the damage to our reputation, given our 41-year history of integrity, upright business practices and unbroken IATA licensing status since formation. Established in 1983, Misha Travels is one of Nigeria’s oldest IATA-licensed travel businesses, renowned for its service and loyalty to both Kaduna and Nigeria.

“We are engaging with the State Assembly to correct this falsehood and ensure that news coverage mentioning Misha Travels LTD is promptly and accurately corrected,” it added.