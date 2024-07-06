  • Saturday, 6th July, 2024

Ijaiye Grammar School , Dom Domigos College Emerge Champions of 24th Milo Basketball Championship

Sport | 2 hours ago

The eagerly awaited national finals of the 24th Milo Basketball Championship (MBC) wrapped up at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos with Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School of Lagos State and Dom Domigos College of Delta State emerging as champions in the male and female categories, respectively.

In an intense and thrilling match in the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School triumphed over Father O’Connell, Niger State. The game, which ended 38-38 after the fourth quarter, went into extra time, where Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School finally edged out the boys from Niger State with a score of 49-45.h

Earlier in the female category, Dom Domigos College from Delta State defeating the 2023 champions, Topfield College, Ajegunle, with a final score of 44-38 to emerge as the national champions.

In his statement, Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim El-Husseini,

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.