Ijaiye Grammar School , Dom Domigos College Emerge Champions of 24th Milo Basketball Championship

The eagerly awaited national finals of the 24th Milo Basketball Championship (MBC) wrapped up at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos with Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School of Lagos State and Dom Domigos College of Delta State emerging as champions in the male and female categories, respectively.

In an intense and thrilling match in the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School triumphed over Father O’Connell, Niger State. The game, which ended 38-38 after the fourth quarter, went into extra time, where Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School finally edged out the boys from Niger State with a score of 49-45.h

Earlier in the female category, Dom Domigos College from Delta State defeating the 2023 champions, Topfield College, Ajegunle, with a final score of 44-38 to emerge as the national champions.

In his statement, Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim El-Husseini,