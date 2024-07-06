Between Olu Jacobs and Fake Death Reports

Tosin Clegg

Eighty-one-year-old veteran actor, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs would be 82 on July 11, 2024, which is few days away. He drew media attention a few days ago when the rumor of his death filtered the airwaves again and caused a little social media frenzy.

Fortunately, the rumor was debunked before it could hold weight on the minds and hearts of many who have come to love and reverence the outstandingly achieved veteran actor.

The big question now is this, who felt it right to spread a false news that he died? Is it just an attempt to gain mileage off social media or to drive a reaction from him since he has been a little bit under the radar lately? These questions might probably be left unanswered but the video that cleared off this rumor surfaced shortly after it brought up its ugly head.

In the video we could see Olu Jacob having an hair trimming and the voice of an interviewer behind the camera bringing his notice to the rumor which he debunked courteously.

Kate Henshaw, Betty Irabor, Soji Jacobs; his son and others also took out to time to clear the air and further assure the public that he was very much alive and doing well. Although the rumors didn’t start today but this recent one really did trigger emotions of many. It is public knowledge that he has been battling with Dementia with lewy bodies for a while as revealed by his adorable wife, Joke Silva a few years ago hence the surfacing of these rumors over time.

As Olu Jacobs turns 82 next week we can recount that his career has been decorated with multiple awards and achievements; starring in several British Television Series, numerous Nollywood Productions and notable stage plays in his early days. His life is a testament of possibilities and an attestation that a lot can be achieved if one commits his mind, soul and body to work.

Olu Jacobs can also be regarded as one of the godfathers of Nollywood who showed that colour or race isn’t a limitation. From trainings at the The Royal Academy of Dramatic Acts in London to the TV screens we all grew up to know him from he has truly changed the narratives and earned his place as a true veteran.