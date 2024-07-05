Tributes, Encomiums As Ibrahim Lamorde is Immortalised in Edo 

The late crime fighter and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde was honoured in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Sylvester Idowu writes

Dignitaries from across the country, on Saturday June 29, converged on Ogbona, a pristine community in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State to witness the honour bestowed on late former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde.

Specifically, they gathered at Ogbona Community Secondary School, where an ultra-modern auditorium and outdoor sports centre was built by the Executive Director of Inter-Atlas Synergy, Peter Omo Dunia, and donated to the school to immortalise his late friend.

Ibrahim Lamorde died on May 25 and up till then was the board chairman of Inter-Atlas Synergy, a private maritime security firm owned by Dunia also known as Peter Black, who hails from Ogbona.

From across the northern and southern parts of the country, the dignitaries from the corporate world, politicians, businessmen and women, as well as friends and admirers of Lamorde, turned up en mass to witness the inauguration of the multi purpose auditorium tagged ‘Ibrahim Lamorde Hall’ in honour the late crime fighter.

Amongst those who graced the epoch-making event included former President Goodluck Jonathan; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Omobayo Godwins, who delivered his boss’ goodwill message; and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Abubakar Momoh.

Others were the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari; South-south Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih; family members of Ibrahim Lamorde led by Adamawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Usman Lamorde; his Ministry of Education counterpart in Edo State, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; and the National President of the Host Comminities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), Chief Style Tamaranebi.

Other members of the Lamorde family present at the event included the scion of the family, Mr. Usman I. Lamorde and another younger sibling of the late anti-graft czar, Dr. Suleiman Lamorde.

The team of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited was led by the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Femi Meshe. The company’s security Executive Director, Mr. Niyi Oginni, was also present at the epoch-making event.

The clerics were led to the event by the Catholic Archbishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Dunia. The traditional institutions from various towns in Etsako axis of Edo State and indeed all over the country, were fully represented at the occasion.

Specifically, HRM Jackson Aperelire Etokhana, the Ogie Ahwianwu of Avhianwu Clan, led the appreciative and joyous people of Etsako communities to the inauguration ceremony.

In his tribute to the deceased, former President Jonathan, represented by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Omobayo Godwins, described the deceased as a fine gentleman and dedicated crime fighter.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, also represented by his Deputy, Godwins, showered praises on Inter-Atlas Synergy for appreciating the contributions of the late EFCC boss for his contribution to the development of the country.

He commended the efforts of the firm and particularly its Executive Director, Peter Dunia, for bringing education closer to the people of Ogbona community and urged other well-meaning indigenes of Ogbona, as well as corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture.

On his part, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed appreciation to the company for making the project a reality at a time when the educational sector needed investment.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, was not left out as he stressed the need for more private-sector-driven initiatives in accelerating the development of the Niger Delta region.

He stated that it had become evident that the government alone could not meet up with infrastructural development across the country hence the need for private sector participation.

Kyari, who was represented by the Manager, Security Services, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mohammed Adam, called on all stakeholders, especially major players in the oil and gas sector, to develop deliberate short, medium, and long-term developmental policies aimed at taking up projects that would enhance the immediate and future well-being of people within their operational environments.

He applauded the management of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, led by the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Femi Meshe, for taking the bold step to embark on the project and enhance educational standards.

Also, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, who hails from Auchi axis of Edo State, noted that the government was doing a lot to ensure that host communities across the country benefit by ensuring that strategic projects trickle down to them.

The minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Project Monitoring, Dr Okodugha Dauda Aluyah, explained that there was a need for all hands to be on deck if the country is truly committed and sincere in its collective quest to develop the region.

While describing the auditorium and outdoor sports centre inaugurated as a key project for the educational growth of the school, the minister praised Dunia, whom he described as a man with much passion and commitment to improving the well-being of the people.

The South-south Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Orbih, thanked the company for the kind gesture and recalled that this was not the first time its Executive Director, Peter Dunia, had embarked on strategic developmental projects aimed at uplifting the standards of living of the people in his community.

He recalled how Dunia single-handedly tarred a long-distance road in the community almost two decades ago and embarked on other philanthropic activities, including giving scholarships to indigenes and dredging boreholes in some communities, describing him as a selfless individual who derived pleasure in putting smiles on the faces of people around him wherever he goes.

The Chairperson of Ogbona Secondary School Management Board (SMB), Mrs. Joan Egwuonwu, also praised the Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, especially Dunia, adding that the “ultra-modern school auditorium and outdoor sports centre donated by Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, courtesy of our respected board member, Peter Omoh Dunia Esq are the crowns of this board’s plethora of interventions”.

HRM Jackson Aperelire Etokhana also towed the same path with Egwuonwu, by hauling encomiums at Inter-Atlas Synergy and one of its Executive Director, Dunia, whom he described as a “valuable, public spirited and selfless personality, who has made unparalleled and far-reaching contributions to the uplift and development of Avhianwu Clan, Etsakoland and their people”.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Inter-Atlas Synergy, Meshe, in his speech, said the

auditorium and outdoor sports centre was provided by Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited in line with the company’s “dedication to improving the quality of life in the host communities where we operate. Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited has instituted a programme to undertake various infrastructure development projects through the Niger Delta.

“We believe that the Ogbona Secondary School Ultra-modern Auditorium and Sports facilities building, 2,000-seater auditorium and sporting facility named after our late Chairman, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde (rtd), will enhance both educational and civic activities in the entire Ogbona community, Etsako Central LGA, Edo State, spurring more of such contributions from other organisations to this community and others accross the region.

“It is our conviction that all International Oil Companies and Local Oil Companies (IOC/LOC) particularly, and all other stakeholders, should continue contributing and championing improved economic empowerment and interventions to significantly improve the livelihood of communities in the Niger Delta region. This is prime, long-term and sustainable measure for creating disincentive and dissuasion from engaging in illegal activities by a majority of perhaps hapless and misguided youths and people of the region, including the menace of crude oil theft and vandalism for which the good image of the region has been disproportionately tainted.

“Finally, we are determined to continue promoting socio-economic and infrastructural development in the communities where we operate and we are poised to do more in building strong collaboration with local stakeholders and contribute to the overall economic prosperity of our dear nation”.

The Executive Director, Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited and a member of the Ogbona Secondary School Management Board, Dunia, popularly known as Peter Black, disclosed that he was sad when he received the news of Lamorde demise, considering how close they were as business associates.

Dunia, who is also a member of Ogbona School Management Board, in an emotion-laden tribute, described late Lamorde as “a people-person and problem solver who could be relied on to help at any time, a loyal and unifying figure who maintained an extensive network of good relationships with inclusion and diversity”.

“As a man of deep religious convictions who was dedicated to the Muslim faith, he (Lamorde) was a committed family man who dearly cherished his family and a champion of communities.

“From the philanthropic outreaches he sponsored non-stop in his native Mubi, Adamawa State, to the many other communities where he worked across the nation, securing a safe and flourishing community life was a priority to him.

“Unfortunately, he passed away on the 25th of May, 2024. He left behind a legacy of lifetime service to God, humanity, community and country. The Ogbona Community Secondary School Ultramodern Auditorium and Sports complex in Etsako Central LGA of Edo State is named in his honour and loving memory by Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, the company he led after his retirement from public service until his demise,” he added.

In an emotion-laden response on behalf of the Lamorde family, Dr. Suleiman Lamorde, a brother to the late former EFCC Chairman, appreciated Ogbona community for “the extraordinary gesture” displayed by the Niger Delta community to their departed benefactor.

He said: “Mr. Lamorde was born in far away Adamawa State, North-east of Nigeria, but the first public recognition given to him to immortalise him is coming from Ogbona, Etsako, Edo State. We are happy and we are proud of this. We have a second home in Ogbona, Etsako LGA of Edo State.”