NDLEA Lekki Command Engages Port Corridor against Drugs

Stories By Chinedu Eze

Recently, officials of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Lekky Deep Seaport, Ibeju-Lekki, organised walk against drug trafficking to commemorate 2024 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

As early as 07:00am a coalition of stakeholders had formed at the gate of Lekki Port from where the walk began and terminated several kilometers along the corridor. The sleepy corridor became instantly electrified with residents trooping to join the train, chanting anti-drug songs.

Commander of Narcotics and Area Commander NDLEA, Lekki Port Special Command, Jonah Achema, in his remarks to welcome stakeholders tothe walk, noted that the exercise was not a ceremony but an operationalsignal to perpetrators of drug activities that the drug war is now a shared responsibility and no longer an NDLEA affair alone, as demonstrated by the massive turnout of stakeholders within the Port corridor who now see the drug challenge as a commonality.

Achema remarked that the turnout was a clear indication the the join hands approachadvocated by the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier GeneralMohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) is crystallising.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to ensure that drug merchants do not violate the innocence of Lekki Port and the community as the Command ensures scrupulous examination of both export and import consignments as a check against any attempt to use the new port for drug shipment. He urged all the stakeholders to sustain and further strengthen the present collaborative efforts.

Customs Area Comptroller, Lekki Free Zones, Dr. Lanre Olumoh, who flagged off the walk said the grave consequences of drug abuse has made it compelling for all stakeholders to collaborate with NDLEA to make sure that the situation is addressed conclusively. He said the concept of a walk in the corridor is a novelty and that his command will join hands with NDLEA to make it frequent, more so for the healthbenefits.