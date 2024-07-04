Ndukwe Calls for Reduction in Mobile Phone Tariffs to Enhance Accessibility

Emma Okonji

Chairman of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and former Executive Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, has called for a reduction in mobile phone tariffs, to enable more Nigerians have access to latest smartphnes, especially those that are 4G and 5G enabled.

Ndukwe made the call in Lagos while speaking as a special guest of honour during the recent grand launch of ZTE’s latest mobile range of smartphones, spearheaded by a strategic partnership with TD Africa, the leading tech products distributor on the African continent.

The mobile phones, which sold out with a huge pre-order at the launch, are a new generation of lifestyle mobile phones delivered in anticipation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology disruption.

Ndukwe praised the collaboration between ZTE and TD Africa, and highlighted the importance of continued innovation and transparency in the industry. He congratulated TD Africa Distribution on its 25th anniversary and concluded by advocating for reduced mobile phone tariffs in Nigeria to enable wider accessibility.

Speaking about the partnership between TD Africa and ZTE, as well as the lineup of ZTE’s latest mobile devices, including the ZTE V60 Design, Nubia Neo2, and Nubia Focus Pro, the Chairman, TD Africa, Leo Stan Ekeh said the partnership would further strengthen the Nigerian mobile ecosystem, adding that the product launch revolves around the unveiling of ZTE’s latest mobile range of affordable smartphones.

Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, spoke about the importance of making advanced technology accessible to all. According to her, “This partnership between TD Africa and ZTE marks a new era in the mobile landscape of Africa. By leveraging TD Africa’s extensive distribution network and ZTE’s innovative technology, we are set to redefine the dynamics of the mobile industry, bringing unparalleled value and choice to our customers.”

CEO of ZTE Nigeria, Mr. Ding Deng Kerwin, unveiled the ZTE range and expressed his gratitude to TD Africa’s leadership and partners. He emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, stating that everyone must keep moving forward and let dreams connect with reality.