Beta Glass to Strengthen Presence in Francophone Africa

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc, a leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions in West and Central Africa, has announced the launch of the French language version of its website, with the aim of strengthening its presence in francophone African countrie

In a statement, it revealed that the strategic move is to better serve the extensive Francophone African market and strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering superior glass packaging solutions across various sectors.

According to the statement signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Darren Bennett-Voci, “This latest update aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our African markets.

“Beta Glass is deeply committed to inclusivity and customer satisfaction. Our strategic initiatives focus on expanding our footprint in Francophone Africa, providing localised support and tailored solutions,”

He said the new website offers comprehensive information on Beta Glass’ products, innovative solutions, sustainability initiatives, and commitment to environmentally friendly practices and recycling initiatives.

“The launch reflects our company’s dedication to meeting the needs of our clients across Africa and our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our African markets.