9mobile Commemorates Stop Cyberbullying Day

In commemorating the 2024 Stop Cyberbullying Day, 9mobile held an online session titled ‘Cyberbullying vs Free Speech: The Reality, The Difference, and Our Responsibility.’

The event took place on X Space and featured experts from the media, mental health, and legal sectors who provided insights and answered questions from the participating audience.

The online session brought together experts from diverse fields to dissect the fine line between free speech and cyberbullying. Participants explored the reality of

cyberbullying, its impact on individuals and communities, and the differences between harmful behaviour and exercising free speech. The event underscored the shared responsibility of individuals, corporations, and society in fostering a safe online environment.

The expert panel included talented musicians, radio host, entrepreneur and content creator, health worker and therapists.

Talented musician and radio host Nikki Laoye, said that while people are at liberty to make comments on social media, it is important to checkmate bullies on the internet. “I am a radio personality, musician, humanitarian among other things, and I relate with different people across board. This has opened me up to cyberbullying, but I have learnt how to handle these situations. I agree that people are free to express their opinions, but I know when to put a stop to insults and bullies when necessary”.