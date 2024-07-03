NEON ADEJO’S PRAISE GROUP, IS POISED TO BRING THEIR CULTURAL PERFORMANCES TO LIGHT TO NATIONS TOUR IN AMERICA

Light to Nations Tour is poised to captivate U.S. audiences with its seamless blend of Yoruba and Igbo traditions. This musical journey, led by the soulful vocals of Yunisa Neon Adejo, Ese Oghenemairo Okechukwu, Okeleye Sunmisola Agbebi, Emmanuel Prince, Takit Greatman Ademola, Ochei Chimdike, Oluwadare Odunayo Victor, Hassan Kehinde Daniel, and Awe Ezekiel Uwazunoye, promises to be a rich celebration of cultural diversity.

Recent performances in Lagos showcased the ensemble’s unique ability to fuse traditional melodies with contemporary beats, complemented by enchanting traditional dance recitals. Neon’s powerful voice leads the group through a spectrum of emotions, from exuberant praise to contemplative worship, offering audiences a multi-dimensional sonic experience.

Rooted in Yoruba and Igbo Gospel traditions, Light to Nations fearlessly incorporates modern elements, including Highlife and other genres, creating a vibrant and contemporary sound. As anticipation builds for their U.S. tour, audiences can look forward to an enriching cultural experience that harmoniously blends tradition and modernity.

The Light to Nations Tour will be gracing cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary fusion of music and culture.