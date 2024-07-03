Juwon Lawal Rasaq: Life of A Serial Investor Shaping Business World with Excellence

Fast rising oil and gas, shipping and maritime player, Juwon Lawal Razaq, is not the regular business owner. He is laser-focused on inventing new ideas for growth, and developing the most terrific business ideas.

Smart, elegant and savvy, the Kogi State, Nigerian born Africent Group CEO spends most of his time generating worthwhile concepts that stimulate economic growth. Juwon’s raw style and lifestyle have influenced many; with his versatile personality’s tremendous effect rubbing on young entrepreneurs in various business arenas.

Growing Africent Group to a conglomerate, Juwon Lawal Razaq employs self-motivation, perseverance, and smartness. Constraints drive innovation and force focus; Juwon says he uses them to his benefit. No doubt, his success story is that which is built on integrity and honesty; and in spite of his achievements in business, he remains an embodiment of humility. His exploits, thus far, have been unique in an extremely competitive market, making Africent Group, covering AfricentOCL UK Ltd, Eleven Ocean Ltd and Africent Industries, a household name in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Recognizing his remarkable roles in driving economic growths and driving innovation, Juwon Lawal’s AfricentOCL has once again bagged the nomination for the 2024 Greater London Enterprise Awards in the ‘International Ship Brokers of The Year’ category, courtesy of SME News organization. According to SME News’ judging panel and research team in the nomination letter sent to AfricentOCL, the organization has meticulously analyzed the dedication to customer service and innovation demonstrated by AfricentOCL, hence the consideration for the latest honour. AfricentOCL UK, was a beneficiary of the 2023 edition of Greater London Enterprise Awards in the category of ‘Best Maritime Materials and Vessel Chartering Provider’.

Since 2009 when he launched his first business outfit, ABD Fuels, Juwon has continued to reshape, refocus and repurpose his ventures. Business opportunities are not static; they ebb and flow with changes in technology, market trends, and societal needs. As an entrepreneur itching for success, Juwon recognizes that these features are crucial. Thus, he identifies unmet needs within the existing markets and explores them for growth.

Nigeria has produced a number of young entrepreneurs who defy the economic, social and cultural odds to create things that change the way business is done. Juwon stands out in the list. Although he believes that managing a business can become taxing, a good leader, he says, raises morale for positive productivity, adding that utilizing emotional intelligence and compassion is a game changer in seeing results in a business. “This idea has continued to work for us at Africent Group because all we need to stand out is progress not perfection”, he states.

In spite of all, including the current difficult global economic climate, Juwon’s entrepreneurial exploits have not slowed down; he has continued to show optimism and resilience, in pursuit of greater business values.