  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

Bord Bia, Kerrygold Celebrate World Milk Day

Business | 57 mins ago

In celebration of World Milk Day 2024, the Irish Food Board (Bord Bia) in conjunction with Ornua, marketers of Kerrygold Milk hosted a spectacular two-day Milk Party at Ikeja City Mall recently.

The event, themed, “Everything Milk,” brought together families and milk enthusiasts to celebrate and enjoy the rich quality of Irish dairy.

The celebration, an annual activity which is in its 4th year, was created to provide a platform for consumers to enjoy the rich quality of Irish dairy, which is Kerrygold milk, with family and friends through engaging and fun activities with exciting rewards.

Leading up to the Milk Party, Kerrygold took to the streets of Lagos to give members of the public select Kerrygold product sizes, ensuring that they were not left out of the World Milk Day celebration.

“Dairy is an important sector for Ireland. Irish cows are reared naturally enjoying a diet of over 90% grass and spending as much time outside making Irish dairy creamy and highly nutritious”saidRegional Manager of West Africa, Bord Bia, Ese Okpomo.

The Everything Milk Party was filled with a variety of fun activities for families, friends, and children alike. A mixology stand offered a variety of milkshakes and smoothies, ensuring that every attendee enjoyed a cup of rich Kerrygold. Children delighted in milk-coated marshmallows and popcorn, with their faces painted with their favourite cartoon characters as there were face painters on the ground. Consumers also had their photos printed out as keepsakes, courtesy of an instant photo booth stand, capturing excited faces in moments of excitement.

The event was a memorable experience for all as guests expressed their love for the milk throughout, showing appreciation to the Kerrygold brand for the opportunity to have fun and enjoy good milk.

