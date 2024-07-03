Bauchi Gov Tasks Corps Members to Advocate National Transformation, Devt

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members deployed to the state for national service to take lead in advocating for national transformation and development.

The governor made the call in his address at the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members for their three weeks orientation course held yesterday and charged them to work towards achieving the NYSC’s objectives of national unity and development.

Governor Mohammed, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, said the state government will assist the corps members in every possible way to ensure the success of the scheme in the state and stressed the need for them to heed the nation’s call to serve with increased dedication and commitment.

According to him, “I offer my heartfelt congratulations to you on the successful completion of your academic pursuits which have enabled your participation in the national service. The people of Bauchi State are supportive of and aligned with the goals and principles of the NYSC.

“You may recollect that the NYSC scheme was established in pursuit of fostering a strong, united and indivisible nation. The principles and initiatives of the scheme recognize the immense physical, psychological mental and intellectual capabilities and inclinations of our youth, whose strategic disposition is crucial for nation building.

“The future of our country rests in your hands. You have a significant role to play in shaping our collective destiny. Do not squander this unique opportunity, and do no neglect your responsibilities to the nation. Our citizens, as you will soon discover, are hospitable, amicable and compassionate. I encourage you to take advantage of this hospitable, friendly, and accommodating environment to gain a deeper understanding of the people of our nation.”

The governor said the orientation course marks the beginning of their journey towards greater heights and future accomplishment as it was designed to expose them to the specific challenges faced by their host communities so that they can help them find creative solutions.

Governor Mohammed therefore, reassured that his administration will spares no effort in fortifying and empowering youth-oriented programmes by providing adequate resource and support to achieve the desired objectives objective.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Salees Gamawa, congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their studies which qualified them to participate in the national service.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in Bauchi state, Mrs Rifkatu Daniel expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his administration’s outstanding support in all the NYSC activities in the state.