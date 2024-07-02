  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Two Men to Die by Hanging for Robbery, Rape, Murder

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A Delta State High Court at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, has convicted and sentenced to death two men, Mr. Ojerbo Solomon and Mr. Ola Babatunde, on charges of armed robbery, rape and murder.

Justice M. O. Omovie presided over the court during the trial.

The prosecution, conducted by Mr. E.H. Edema had, through its five witnesses led evidence to show that on February 8, 2016, the two defendants, while armed with guns, cutlasses, and knives, broke into the house of the victims.

In the course of the armed robbery operation, the defendants reportedly raped the victims and thereafter slit their throats.

Although one of the victims, Mr. Praise Sunday, survived the violent attack, his mother and sister died from the injuries inflicted on them by the defendants during the attack.

After committing the attack, the two defendants escaped on the victim’s motorcycle to Ewohimi in Edo State, from where they were later apprehended by the police.

The two accused persons, while giving evidence at the trial, denied committing the offence but did not call any witness.

Nevetgeless, Justice Omovie in his judgment stated that after carefully evaluating the evidence presented at the trial, he came to the conclusion that the prosecution had proved the case against the two defendants beyond reasonable doubt, and accordingly convicted both defendants as charged.

The two defendants were subsequently sentenced to death by hanging.

