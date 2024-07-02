Makinde Constitutes Coronation Committee for New Olubadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has set up a committee for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The committee is headed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Ademola Ojo.

Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, who is also a member of the committee, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Ibadan yesterday.

Other cabinet members in the committee were Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Toyin Balogun.

The coronation committee also included the son of the incoming Olubadan, Folaseke Owolabi Olakulehin; Dr. (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Oba Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; and Chief Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Others were Mr. Toye Arulogun; Bishop Ademola Moradeyo; CP Sunday Odukoya (Rtd.); Mogaji Abduljeleel Adanla and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ramota Agberemi-Dabo.

Makinde had approved the nomination by the Olubadan-In-Council of Oba Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland and subsequently fixed July 12 for the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office.

“Applicant has consistently requested that various prayer books and religious materials be brought to him as part of his fundamental human right;” he said.

Benye averred that Justice Binta Nyako, who was presiding over Kanu’s criminal trial, had always maintained that visit to him should always be under supervision as it was the best practice all over the world.

He said in line with the Service Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) of the State Security Service, all visitors to her facility were subjected to normal routine security checks and items in their possession scanned.