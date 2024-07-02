  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Dangiwa: FG Won’t Condone Contractors Abandoning Housing Projects

Business

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has declared that under the ongoing Renewed Hope Estates nationwide, the federal government would not tolerate abandoned work.

He also warned that any contractor that collects government’s money for housing project must do the work, emphasising that the ministry was desperate to give Nigerians value for money.

Dangiwa spoke in Warri, Delta State, during the foundation laying of 250 Renewed Hope Housing Estate, for the State.

Delta State is the ninth state in the series so far to have the groudbreaking among the 13 states scheduled under phase one of the renewed hope housing project, across the nation.

The 13 states under phase one based on available land provided are; Kano,  Katsina,  Sokoto (north- west); Gombe and Yobe (north-east); Ebonyi and Abia (south- east), Akwa-Ibom and Delta (south-south); Osun and Oyo (south-west) and Benue and Nassarawa (north-central)

Dangiwa described the housing construction as a key component towards stimulating inclusive growth and helping to attain President Bola Tinubu’s mission of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori was represented at the groundbreaking event by his Deputy,  Monday Onyeme, said: “Delta state is happy to partner with the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in the Renewed Hope Housing Programme”.

The governor also disclosed that the state government had granted waiver on certificate of occupancy and payment of ground rent in order to enhance affordability of the houses to the citizens.

