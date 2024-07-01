Sterling Foundation Partners DBN for Africa Social Impact Summit

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling One Foundation, co-conveners of the Africa Social Impact Summit has announced the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) as one of its partners for the third edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit to be held in Lagos.

In a statement, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DBN, Dr. Tony Okpanachi explained that the DBN has been a part of the Africa Social Impact Summit right from its inception, with its Chief Economist as one of its panelists, because it sees value in the Summit’s drive for increased impact investments to scale sustainable solutions.

“We are constantly looking to reach more enterprises building impactful solutions that address Nigeria’s challenges and this Summit presents a good opportunity to engage them and offer them ways to scale and grow,” he said.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, expressed delight at having the Development Bank of Nigeria onboard, stating that the impact of their work and the insights they have from serving Nigeria’s vibrant MSME space is worth learning from. She also hinted at the opportunity this partnership offers to Summit attendees looking to access credit for the impact-focused solutions they are building.

The Africa Social Impact Summit now in its third year is expected to be held from July 25 to 26, 2024 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.